Former Georgia basketball player announces transfer destination

The seventh and final Georgia Bulldogs basketball player to enter the portal this cycle has officially announced his new home. Center Frank Anselem-Ibe has joined the Louisville Cardinals and new head coach Pat Kelsey, choosing the Cardinals over Georgia Tech, NC State, and Wisconsin.

Anselem-Ibe, a 6-foot-10, 210 pound big man originally from Nigeria, played a mostly rotational role for Georgia over the last two seasons. He lead the team in blocks a season ago, averaging 0.7 per game. He also added 2.5 points and 2.6 rebounds per game, including a season-best performance against Ohio State in the NIT in which he recorded a 10-point, 10-rebound game for the Dawgs.

Anselem-Ibe originally began his playing career with the Syracuse Orange, where he started six games in his second and final year with the Orange and nabbed 3.8 rebounds per game. He is the thirteenth transfer brought in by the Louisville Cardinals for Kelsey’s first year as head coach.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire