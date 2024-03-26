Former Georgia basketball guard to enter the transfer portal

Former Georgia Bulldogs guard K.D. Johnson plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Johnson has played the past three seasons with the Auburn Tigers.

Johnson transferred to Auburn after playing the 2020-2021 season with Georgia. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound guard has averaged less points per game in every season after averaging 13.5 points as a freshman at Georgia. In 2023-2024. Johnson averaged 7.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 17.7 minutes per game for Auburn.

Johnson is from Atlanta, Georgia, and is a former four-star recruit from Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, Virginia. This year, Johnson and Auburn made the NCAA Tournament after winning the SEC Tournament. However, Auburn’s season took a disappointing turn in the NCAA Tournament as the Tigers fell to Yale in their opening game.

It will be interesting to see where K.D. Johnson transfers to. Johnson has averaged at least one steal per game in all four of his years playing college basketball.

