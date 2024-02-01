Former Georgia assistant named Seattle Seahawks head coach

Former Georgia football assistant and UGA graduate, Mike Macdonald, accepted the head coaching role for the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday. Macdonald replaces Pete Carrol, who coached the Seahawks for 14 seasons.

Macdonald’s rise to NFL prominence has been remarkable. He has just six NFL seasons under his belt, most recently as defensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens for two seasons. Macdonald is now the NFL’s youngest head coach at age 36.

The Boston native graduated from Centennial High School in Roswell, Ga., before attending the University of Georgia. While a student at UGA, Macdonald coached Cedar Shoals High School. He joined the Bulldogs as a graduate assistant in 2008 and spent the next six seasons on Georgia’s staff.

Macdonald joined John Harbaugh’s staff in Baltimore as an intern in 2014 and worked his way up to linebackers coach in 2020 before joining Jim Harbaugh’s staff at Michigan as defensive coordinator. He was on staff when the Bulldogs beat the Wolverines in the 2021 Orange Bowl.

Macdonald then joined the Ravens to the lead a talented Baltimore defense in 2022. His group led the NFL in total defense in 2023, which made Macdonald an intriguing candidate for the Seahawks.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire