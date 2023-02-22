Former Georgia assistant hired as Florida DC

Former Georgia defensive assistant Austin Armstrong has been hired by Florida as the Gators’ new defensive coordinator, per a report from ESPN.

Austin Armstrong’s stay at @AlabamaFTBL was a short one, as he’s accepted the @GatorsFB DC job and replaces Patrick Toney, who’s leaving to take a job with the Arizona Cardinals, sources tell ESPN. Florida TE coach William Peagler is also leaving to join the Cardinals’ staff. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) February 22, 2023

Patrick Toney, who spent one season as Florida’s defensive coordinator under first-year head coach Billy Napier, left the Gators to take a role with the Arizona Cardinals.

Armstrong spent the 2019 season as defensive quality control coach in Athens and was recently hired by Alabama to serve as inside linebacker coach after spending the last two seasons as defensive coordinator for Southern Mississippi.

At age 29, Armstrong is the youngest Power 5 defensive coordinator.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire