Former general manager thinks team will overpay for J.J. McCarthy

Quarterbacks are expected to fly off the board at the start of the 2024 NFL Draft. In less than three weeks, all the speculation will be settled and the top quarterback prospects will know where they are starting their careers.

The Minnesota Vikings are one of the teams vying for some of the top talent at the position. Their former general manager, Rick Spielman, believes the team will overpay in a trade-up if J.J. McCarthy is the sole remaining option for the team.

Speaking on CBS’ With the First Pick podcast, Spielman stated, “They’re (the Vikings) going to have to give (picks 11 and 23) and their 2025 first, plus some more draft capital. I think J.J. (McCarthy) will be a good pro, but Minnesota will overpay to get him. At this point, they don’t have a choice (given their current QB room).”

During his time with the Vikings, Spielman, like Justin Jefferson, had his fair share of talent fall into his lap in the draft. He also had some picks that forced ownership to change leadership. Regardless of fans’ feelings about him, Spielman issued a fair warning.

The NFL isn’t the league where you want to be injured in the water. The way this quarterback room is shaping up, they need to make a move. The desperate nature of the team may be in will allow for teams to take advantage of them in trade talks, or they will be running the 2024 campaign with Sam Darnold.

Pick your poison.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire