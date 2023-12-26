Former Gators DL Carlos Dunlap praises Florida’s DL coach hire

Florida officially announced the hiring of Gerald Chatman as the team’s new defensive line coach on Saturday, and a former Gator has spoken up in support of the move.

Former Gators defensive lineman and Super Bowl champion Carlos Dunlap played under Chatman in 2019-20 as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals. Dunlap spoke to UAA senior writer Scott Carter about the hire.

“Gator Nation, we got another one,” Dunlap said. “Coach ‘G’ Chatman is definitely one of the most influential coaches, I’d say, (that) impacted my career as an NFL player when he was an assistant coach.

“But as the defensive line coach at Florida now, I’m even more excited for him. If I was a young player hungry to learn, compete in SEC against the best of the best with a coach I know is committed to helping me be the best player and the best man, I’m headed back to the Swamp again.”

Chatman helped Dunlap stay productive in the NFL as a 10-year veteran, and now he’ll be working with some incredibly fresh talent.

Getting rid of Sean Spencer was a shocking move that led to several losses on the recruiting trail, but Florida seems to have found a capable replacement.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire