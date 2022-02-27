Former Gators DC Todd Grantham joins Alabama staff

Former Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham will join the Alabama Crimson Tide as an analyst, according to a report from On3’s Matt Zenitz.

Grantham was the first domino to fall in the collapse of the Dan Mullen era at Florida. After two seasons of success with the Gators, his defense fell apart in the final two years of his stint at UF. Mullen ultimately fired Grantham after an embarrassing 40-17 loss to South Carolina in November before getting the ax himself later in the month.

While key injuries certainly played a part in Florida’s defensive collapse under Grantham, the Gators reached historic lows on his side of the ball in 2020. Mullen maintained that Grantham was a good coach even after the split, and Nick Saban obviously sees enough in him to bring him on board one of the most highly-respected staffs in the country.

This isn’t the first time a coach has gone to Alabama to rehab their career, and Saban knows Grantham from their time together at Michigan State. Of course, an analyst role is a major step down from being an SEC defensive coordinator.

The Gators won’t face the Crimson Tide in the regular season in 2022, but Grantham’s intel could come in handy if Billy Napier can get Florida to the SEC Championship in his first year as head coach.

Related

This 4-star WR has set a date for his spring visit to Florida Gators preparing to host this in-state 4-star linebacker See how The Athletic graded Florida's hire of Billy Napier This in-state 4-star OL is planning his first visit with Florida football Nation's top-ranked CB sets multi-day visit to Florida

List

Here are Florida football's assistant coach hires under Billy Napier

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.