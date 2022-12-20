Former Gators DB Corey Collier transferring to this Big Ten program

Defensive back Corey Collier Jr. is leaving the Gators football program to join the Nebraska Cornhuskers, according to a post he made on social media Sunday.

Collier played in just four games this season for UF primarily in a special teams role. He logged enough snaps against Eastern Washington to receive a defensive grade from Pro Football Focus of 66.1, a run defense grade of 60.0, a tackling grade of 74.3 and a coverage grade of 66.2. Although it’s a small sample size, these are the numbers we have to work with. Granted, coaches are looking at tape more than they are at data sheets.

After redshirting in 2021, Collier could not do so again in 2022. The good news is he still has three years of eligibility left.

Collier has some connections to the incoming class of players Nebraska has under commitment. Incoming three-star cornerback Dwight Bootle II played at the same high school as Collier, Miami Palmetto, and the two will reunite in Lincoln.

A former four-star recruit and a top-6 safety in the class of 2021, Collier should have no problem finding playing time at Nebraska. Florida has a strong class of incoming defensive backs to replace the flurry of players it’s losing from the unit, so this could be a good move for both sides when all is said and done.

