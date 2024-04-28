Former Gator Pete Alonso hits 200th HR at record pace

Former Florida slugger and current New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is on pace to go down as one of baseball’s greatest sluggers, and he reached another major milestone on Saturday.

Alonso hit the 200th home run of his career in the bottom of the fifth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals. Alonso reached the double-century mark in just 710 games, which is the fourth fastest pace in MLB history. Only Aaron Judge and Ryan Howard have done it faster in the last 25 years.

Pete Alonso with his 200th career HR in 710 career games that’s the 4th-fewest games to 200 career home runs fewest games to 200 career home runs: Ryan Howard: 658

Aaron Judge: 671

Ralph Kiner: 706

Pete Alonso: 710

Juan Gonzalez: 766

Albert Belle: 769

Harmon Killebrew: 769 https://t.co/wNyxFf8fVc — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 27, 2024

The next milestone for Alonso to pass is Daryl Strawberry’s franchise record of 252 homers. Strawberry has already said he wants to see Alonso get it done, but he’ll be an unrestricted free agent once this season comes to an end.

Alonso and the Mets agreed on a $20.5 million contract ahead of the 2024 season to avoid arbitration. He’s on pace to come up just short of a 40-homer season, but he’ll still demand a massive contract in the prime of his career.

If Alonso finishes out the season with 35 homers, he’ll still pass Mike Piazza for third on the franchise’s all-time list. David Wright holds the No. 2 spot with 242 home runs.

