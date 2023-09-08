Former Gator named a ‘loser’ of NFL season opener

The college football season started last week, and now the professionals are beginning to take the field.

On Thursday night, the Detroit Lions defeated the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, 21-20, to kick off the 2023 NFL season. A pair of former Gators, linebacker Alex Anzalone and nickel Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, enjoyed the win and celebrated with a Gator chomp, but former UF wide receiver Kadarius Toney had a night to forget.

Patrick Mahomes, a two-time MVP, targeted Toney five times in the loss. Toney only pulled in one reception for one yard, dropping the ball twice in the process.

Drops were a problem for the Chiefs all night, but Toney’s seem to come at the worst possible moments. To rub salt in the wound, Kansas City was down its top option in the passing game, tight end Travis Kelce. Toney drew ire from fans on social media and appeared visibly upset with himself as the game continued.

For those reasons, Kansas City’s young receiving corps (including Skyy Moore) are losers this week, according to USA TODAY Sports. The narrative surrounding Toney right now isn’t positive, and he’ll need a breakout game to win some favor back with the fans.

That includes Gators fans.

The Chiefs face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Sept. 17, at 1:00 p.m. EDT.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire