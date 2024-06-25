Former Gator Jasmine Moore headed to Paris Olympics for Triple Jump

Former Florida track and field star Jasmine Moore became the first Gator to make the 2024 Olympic team after her first Triple Jump U.S. Championship on Saturday night.

This marks Moore’s second trip to the Olympics after competing in the 2020 Tokyo Games. Although she does not have the Olympic Standard, currently, she should qualify based on world ranking.

Moore’s first jump would have earned her second place alone at 14.07 meters, but Georgia alumna Keturah Orji passed her in the first round for the top spot. It wasn’t until Moore’s sixth and final jump that she passed Orji, reaching 14.26 meters.

“That one was straight prayer,” Moore said after the meet. “I just wanted to set the tone for the rest of the competition, especially since I’m competing in another event. So I was like, ‘got to have good vibes the whole time I’m in Oregon.'”

Far from her personal best and American record of 15.12 meters in March, Moore will still head to the 2024 Olympics as a favorite to win the event with world record holder Yulimar Rojas missing the Paris Games with a torn Achilles tendon.

Moore is also participating in the long jump event on Monday.

Follow us @GatorsWire on X, formerly known as Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire