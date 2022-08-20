Former Gator finds new home despite career-threatening medical condition

The next chapter in the Keyontae Johnson saga appears to be set, with reports indicating that the former Florida forward is taking his talents to the Kansas State Wildcats.

The one-time Southeastern Conference preseason player of the year‘s career in Gainesville was cut short by a cardiac condition that resulted in a collapse on the court against the Florida State Seminoles back in December of 2020. After a lengthy amount of time away from the game while Florida’s doctors evaluated his condition — which still has not been fully ascertained — the medical staff simply could not clear the young student-athlete for a return to action without the possibility of a relapse.

Subsequently, Johnson sought second opinions from other schools with the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Western Kentucky Colonels in play along with Kansas State, presumably due to those programs’ confidence in a positive prognosis for the former Gator’s condition. It was reported that KSU’s medical staff cleared Johnson to play in the upcoming season.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 229-pound forward was considered a strong favorite for a first-round selection in the 2021 NBA draft before his traumatic event. He had put up averages of 14 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game in his 2019-20 sophomore campaign while averaging 16 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and one steal in his four games before his collapse.

Florida is scheduled to face Kansas State for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in Manhattan, Kansas, on January 28, 2023, with a start time and broadcast still to be determined.

