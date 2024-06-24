Former Gator Caeleb Dressel competing in 3 event for USA at Paris Olympics

The 2024 U.S. Olympic Swim Trials have officially come to a close and former Florida Gator Caeleb Dressel will represent the United States of America in three events — the 50-meter freestyle, 100-meter butterfly and 4×100-meter freestyle relay.

He first qualified for the 4x100m free relay team with a third-place time of 47.53 seconds on Wednesday. Dressel was first to the 15-meter mark and finished five one-hundredths (.05) of a second from first-place finisher Chris Guiliano.

On Friday, he proved that he’s still the fastest swimmer in America by claiming first place in the 50-meter freestyle with a time of 21.41 seconds — .20 seconds faster than his Thursday semifinal performance.

Saturday brought another victory for Dressel, this time in the men’s 100-meter butterfly. His 50.19-second finish was just .74 seconds slower than his 2021 world record.

Making it through the U.S. trials is no easy task, especially for someone who has dealt with mental health problems relating to the sport. Dressel has found a way to get from “miserable” to “happy” in swimming, though.

“I am happy with a lot of my swims, and to be back to a place that I wanted to be with the sport is exceptional,” Dressel said Saturday, according to senior reporter Henry Bushnell. “I’m really proud of myself for that.”

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire