Former Gamecocks track national champion headed to Summer Olympics

lou bezjak
Former South Carolina standout Quincy Hall is headed to the Summer Olympics.

Hall earned a spot on the United States Track and Field squad by finishing first in the 400-meter dash on Monday night in Oregon. The top three finishers in the qualifying event earned a spot for the Olympics, which begin July 26 in Paris.

This is Hall’s first Olympic appearance. Hall had the top speed in Sunday’s semifinals with a time of 44.42.

Hall won the 400 meters at the 2024 BAUHAUS-galan in Stockholm earlier this month. He was third in the 400 meters at last year’s USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

The 25-year-old Hall ran for the Gamecocks in 2019-20 after spending two years at College of the Sequoias in Visalia, Calif. He won a NCAA Outdoors Nationals Championship in the 400 hurdles in 2019.

Hall didn’t get a chance to defend his title because COVID cut short the 2020 outdoor season. Before that, he was named an All-American during the 2020 indoor season.