Former Gamecocks coach Mark Kingston taking new job with Big East team

Mark Kingston has a new job for the 2025 season.

Kingston, who was fired after seven seasons as South Carolina’s baseball coach on June 3, is expected to join Creighton as its next head coach, according to a Sunday evening report from Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.com.

Rogers reported that the Blue Jays are “expected to hire” Kingston, who led the Gamecocks to four NCAA regional rounds and two super regional rounds (2018, 2023) after his 2017 hiring. He’s previously coached at USF and Indiana State.

Kingston’s reported hiring comes with one asterisk.

Creighton announced via news release on May 20 that longtime head coach Ed Servais would be retiring — but after the 2025 season, not after the 2024 season.

“A national search will begin immediately to name an associate head coach/coach-in-waiting who will be part of the 2025 staff, then take over as Creighton’s head coach beginning in the summer of 2025,” according to the university’s news release.

Although plans regarding Kingston weren’t immediately clear, it appears he’ll fall under that model and work as Servais’ associate head coach for 2025 before assuming the head job for the Big East program the following summer.

The Blue Jays were 35-17 and 7-13 in conference this year and failed to qualify for the Big East baseball tournament (only the top four of eight teams qualify).

Creighton has 11 all-time NCAA appearances, most recently in 2019. Servais has five regional appearances in his 22 years leading the program that competes in the same city that annually hosts the College World Series (Omaha, Nebraska).

South Carolina hired former national championship-winning LSU coach Paul Mainieri to replace Kingston last week and held his formal introductory news conference last Thursday on campus.