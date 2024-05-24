Former Gamecock Michael Braswell serves as the hero for LSU in win over South Carolina

On Tuesday, Michael Braswell III clapped back at a Gamecock fans’ Twitter account. On Thursday, he clapped back against his old team.

In what has been the greatest game of the SEC tournament so far, Braswell served as the hero for the Tigers as his RBI single gave the Tigers a one-run lead in the top of the ninth inning and led to an 11-10 win over South Carolina to move LSU to 3-0 in the tournament.

Now, let’s rewind. How did we get to 11-10? LSU scored the first run of the game on an RBI single by Stephen Milam to give LSU a 1-0 lead.

Thatcher Hurd got the start on the mound for LSU and he struck out five of the first six hitters he faced to start the game. He ran into trouble in the third inning, though. An RBI double chased him from the mound and Nate Ackenhausen was greeted with a grand slam to give Carolina a 5-1 lead after three innings.

in the top of the fourth inning, LSU clawed back into the game as they tied it up with four runs of their own. Hayden Travinski hit an RBI double, Milam hit an RBI single, and Jake Brown hit a two-run homer to tie the game 5-5.

The Freshman Homers In Hoover@JakeBrown_14 | SECN pic.twitter.com/aEGtYvAofk — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) May 23, 2024

In the top of the fifth inning, Jared Jones hit a solo shot to give LSU a 6-5 lead.

South Carolina scored a run to tie it up in the bottom of the fifth inning and then Tommy White gave the Tigers the lead again in the top of the sixth inning with an RBI groundout to make it 7-6 Tigers.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Gamecocks scored four runs to give them a 10-7 lead. In the top of the eighth, two LSU runners scored on an error to cut the lead to 10-9.

LSU entered the top of the ninth inning down 10-9, needing at least one run to keep the game going. Milam started the inning off with a single and Brown followed that with another single to put runners on first and second base. Ashton Larson flew out for out number one, but Paxton Kling advanced to third on the flyout. Brown would then steal second to put runners on second and third with one out. Alex Milazzo then hit a sacrifice fly to the wall to tie the game 10-10. Then, magic happened. Braswell III stepped up and hit an RBI single to give the Tigers an 11-10 lead.

Al gets the job done LSU – 10

SC – 10

📺 SECN pic.twitter.com/30v97LHECK — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) May 24, 2024

Fidel Ulloa closed out the win in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Tigers won 11-10! LSU will now get a day off before playing in a single elimination semifinal game on Saturday at 12 p.m. CT. LSU will play the winner of Kentucky/South Carolina.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire