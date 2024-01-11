Former Gadsden City standout Dre Kirkpatrick Sr. reacts to Alabama football coach Nick Saban's retirement

Former Gadsden City standout Dre Kirkpatrick Sr. played for Alabama under Nick Saban and shared his reaction to the news that Saban retired on Instagram.

As reports came out about Saban's retirement Kirkpatrick posted on his Instagram story "Just broke my heart but congrats on an amazing career." His son, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., a freshman on the Alabama team posted "Damn Coach love ya," on his on story. Kirkpatrick Sr. later made a post on Instagram thanking Saban.

"Today is a weird day idk how to feel. But I am so happy I was able to play under u and learn so much from u that i still hear u saying it now. But congratulations on an amazing career coach your the definition of a leader, and a true champion. U will forever be the goat," Kirkpatrick wrote on the post.

Following his career at Alabama where he won two national championships, Kirkpatrick would go on to play in the NFL. He enjoyed a nine-year career with Cincinnati Bengals, Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers.

During an interview in late October with the Gadsden Times, Kirkpatrick Sr. shared his thoughts on what Saban meant to him and his family, as his son was on the cusp of signing with Saban. The two were going to be the first father-son duo to play for Saban while he was at Alabama.

"He means the world to us. Just his leadership, the conversations me and him had especially when I was going through my time of adversity. Always been there, being in our corner, always vouching for us. It really means a lot. Just walking up on him and he still asks about my mom, asking how my dad doing and calling them by their names, not just saying how's your mom and dad," Kirkpatrick Sr. said. "That just means a lot, shows you what type of character he has, shows what type of person. He has always cared and took care of the Kirkpatrick family."

