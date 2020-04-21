Former G.M. says Trent Williams better than any draftable tackle

It’s hard to find a consensus among evaluators about how to stack the top tackles in the 2020 NFL Draft.

But one former General Manager believes the best tackle available this week isn’t in the draft at all.

Via Scott Allen of the Washington Post, former G.M. Scot McCloughan (who now consults for multiple teams) said that wantaway Washington left tackle Trent Williams is better than any of the group including Mekhi Becton, Tristan Wirfs, Andrew Thomas, or Jedrick Willis.

“He’d be the first tackle taken this year in the draft, hands down, . . . even at his age,” McCloughan said during an interview on Team 980. “You know what you got. You bring him in, you’re going to get three to four years out of him, and it’s going to be Pro Bowl years. He’s legit one of the top five tackles in the NFL, hands down, right now. … He’s a great guy and a great teammate. Players love being around him.”

While new Washington coach Ron Rivera tried to lure the 31-year-old Williams back into the boat with a new medical staff and a lack of Bruce Allen, Williams still wants out after missing last season following a medical issue and a disagreement with the old regime. He wants a new contract, and is very available in trade.

That could likely happen this week, as teams weigh whether they prefer one of the younger models, or find themselves unable to get one.

