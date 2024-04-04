Former Furman guard headed to Florida for official visit

The NCAA transfer portal has been a boon for Todd Golden and the Florida basketball program over the past couple of years as the Gators seek to return to the promised land experienced during Billy Donovan’s tenure.

The team has some openings on its roster after the departure of players like graduate students Zyon Pullin and Tyrese Samuel. As such, the de facto collegiate free agency system once again offers a solution to Golden’s lineup issues.

Former Furman point guard JP Pegues has emerged as a potential replacement for Pullin among the transfer ranks. The ballhandler is set to visit the University of Florida on April 12, according to 247Sports.

JP Pegues’ stats

The 6-foot-1-inch, 185-pound junior was a first-team All-SoCon honoree in 2023-24, averaging 18.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 42% overall and 36.2% from three-point range.

During his sophomore season, he averaged 11.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game; Pegues averaged 11.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists during his freshman campaign.

He also ranked among the top 6.5% of Division I players in assist rate and averaged 4.6 fouls drawn per 40 minutes last season. Those fouls helped feed his 87% mark from the free-throw line, which landed him at No. 68 nationally.

Transfer portal rankings

Pegues is rated at four stars as a transfer portal prospect by 247Sports, coming in at No. 31 overall nationally while also ranked sixth at the point guard position. He was a three-star recruit coming out of high school, landing at No. 63 overall at his position in 2021.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire