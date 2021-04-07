Former FSU and Giants receiver Travis Rudolph arrested on murder charges

Travis Rudolph starred with FSU and spent one season with the New York Giants. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

Former Florida State University wide receiver Travis Rudolph was arrested on murder charges Wednesday, according to WCTV in Tallahassee.

Rudolph, 25, was arrested for first-degree murder with a firearm and attempted first-degree murder with a firearm after allegedly being involved in a double shooting in West Palm Beach.

Travis Rudolph #ARRESTED for 1st Degree Murder with a Firearm and Attempted First Degree Murder with a Firearm. Shortly after midnight, we responded to a double shooting in Lake Park. One male was transported to the hospital and another was found deceased in West Palm Beach. pic.twitter.com/prQAv5Jfq2 — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) April 7, 2021

One man was killed in the shooting. Another was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.

Rudolph is being held without bond. He's set to appear in court April 8.

Travis Rudolph excelled at FSU and played for Giants

Rudolph spent one season in the NFL, but is mostly known for his time at FSU. Rudolph played three seasons at the school. He put up strong numbers in his final two years, catching 115 balls for 1,756 yards over that period. He also added 14 touchdowns.

Before joining the NFL, Rudolph was known for a viral picture in which he befriended and ate lunch with a middle school student with autism.

FSU WR Travis Rudolph gave a middle school student a lunch to remember: https://t.co/sZ4XBxlZiO (via @FSU_Football) pic.twitter.com/hDAGrK4Arv — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) August 30, 2016

Rudolph's FSU performance wasn't enough to get him drafted, but he did play one season with the Giants in 2017. Rudolph caught 8 passes for 101 yards during his rookie season. After being cut by the Giants in 2018, Rudolph briefly hooked on with the Miami Dolphins. He failed to make it off the team's practice squad and was released in 2019.

