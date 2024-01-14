Former Fresno State TE Tre Watson has committed to Texas A&M

Texas A&M has gained yet another offensive playmaker from the transfer portal. Former Fresno State tight end Tre Watson, who was previously committed to Washington, has committed to Washington.

After Alabama hired now-former Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer on Friday, several Washington players have entered the transfer portal, including Watson, who shares an interesting connection with Aggies quarterback Jaylen Henderson, who also used to play for Fresno State.

In three seasons with the Bulldogs, Watson recorded 56 receptions, 592, and four touchdowns, breaking out during his 2023 junior season with 38 receptions, 378 yards, receiving yards and all four of his career touchdowns through the air.

With Watson’s commitment, Texas A&M and head coach Mike Elko have now landed 22 players through the portal, which is now ranked second in the country according to 247Sports. Watson joins former Purdue tight end Garrett Miller, as both bring a solid combination of receiving ability and can block in the trenches if needed.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire