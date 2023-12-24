Former French Vogue editor Carine Roitfeld on the nine rules of ageless style

Carine Roitfeld, former editor of French Vogue, photographed for The Telegraph - Geoff Pugh

A lot of people have retired by 69. Not Carine Roitfeld. The former French Vogue editor and longtime collaborator with Karl Lagerfeld and Tom Ford is showing no signs of slowing down.

Ditto the distinctive style. The towering heels, shaggy hair, black pencil skirts and heavily kohled eyes – arguably as famous as Anna Wintour’s bob or Lagerfeld’s ponytail – are very much still a thing too.

Roitfeld puts her mastering of ageless chic down to simply being relaxed – like so many famous French women, from Caroline de Maigret to Charlotte Gainsbourg, it is an apparent effortlessness that makes Roitfeld’s look so timeless and appealing.

Here, she shares her fashion and beauty rules to live by, whether you’re 19 or 69, an ingénue or, like her, a grandmother.

Rip up the rule book

“First of all there are no rules. I’m 69, it’s a good age, non?” Roitfeld laughs, shrugs and shows off her newly tattooed fingers, just below her knuckles. “I got these just before the summer. The first one is Odesa where my parents are from, one symbolises Paris as it’s where I live and one is the Orthodox cross.” She also has a delicate bracelet of red thorns tattooed around her right wrist. “They are addictive,” she says, taking one arm out of her black Celine blazer to show that just inside her elbow – where most of us have blood tests taken – she has the initials of all her loved ones “who are both dead and alive” written in tiny charcoal grey lettering.

Hone a signature silhouette

“I do have a uniform though when it comes to my clothes,” Roitfeld shares. As the editor of Vogue France from 2001 to 2011, she has tried and tested most labels. “Work out your strong points and use them. I have my mother and grandmother’s good legs and a waist so I wear a lot of pencil skirts. I have about 10 – mainly from Rick Owens.” Roitfeld flits between bare legs and sheer tights, depending on the weather. “Bare legs are sexy but sometimes it’s too cold or when you get older they don’t look so good all the time,” she adds. “Sometimes I wear sheer tights, never opaque, and I like them with a line at the back.”

Avoid pattern if it doesn’t suit you

Roitfeld wears “mostly black”, she nods. “It’s funny. I remember laughing with (British make-up artist) Charlotte Tilbury a few years ago, I told her: “You English are very brave with your floral prints. I’m not so brave with all my black. I love Charlotte’s look though. The only print I wear is leopard.”

Carine Roitfeld at the Fashion Awards 2023 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 4 2023 in London - Dave Benett/Getty Images

Don’t box yourself in, sartorially

“There are two Carines,” Roitfeld considers. “Lots of people think of the rock and roll Carine but it’s my work, it’s fantasy.” When she’s not at work, Roitfeld says that she will still “dress appropriately” but that she is more likely to be spotted wearing jeans. “When I started at Vogue, I decided to ban jeans for myself in the office. But for off duty yes, of course, I wear jeans with big T-shirts. I love Vivienne Westwood and am always searching on eBay for her T-shirts but they go for crazy money now unfortunately.” That said, she has “never owned a pair of sneakers in my life”.

Loungewear can still be chic

“I just moved and my new apartment decor is very 1970s with lots of black lacquer,” Roitfeld shares. “So I’ve started to wear long silk black kimonos as housecoats. I always have bare feet at home – I have good feet so I like to show them. Normally no polish, just buffed nails like on my hands.” Despite being famously glamorous, Roitfeld does succumb to tracksuits like everyone else from time to time. “For being slouchy at home I love really wide leg jogging pants,” she adds.

Go easy on the Botox

“Of course, I’ve tried Botox,” Roitfeld says. “But now I don’t care about wrinkles on my forehead. I do have Botox to stop clenching my jaw and for headaches, but it’s painful. I never tried filler.” She credits her facialist of 10 years, Herve Herau, as a routine that has really worked for her. “I think a few wrinkles are cool,” she adds. “Also being happy shows on your face. I love my new life on the right bank in Paris, I have a terrace and I have my coffee – the French way; no milk, no sugar. Sometimes with a cigarette – I only started smoking a few years ago and I don’t smoke much. I’ve started to do some gardening too – I have just planted some jasmine and also I do some planting and gardening on my parents’ graves.”

Wear an impactful fragrance

“French women aren’t afraid of a big fragrance,” says Roitfeld, whose favourites have changed occasionally over the years. “At French Vogue I wore Opium mixed with orange blossom – I always like to leave a trail behind me.” Roitfeld launched her own fragrance company in 2019. “I began with seven perfumes, named after mythical lovers in different countries,” she explains. “The newest one I have created is called Forgive Me and was inspired by a Serge Gainsbourg song and was made by the perfumer Dominique Ropion who created Portrait of a Lady by Frederic Malle.”

Flirt, always

“I’m flirting constantly,” she advises. “Whatever I’m doing – getting on a plane or getting an espresso. You have to keep doing it – it keeps you young.”

Less really is more

“Coco Chanel said: ‘Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take at least one thing off’. I think of it every day,” says Roitfeld when asked for the one piece of fashion advice she swears by. “That’s why Kate Moss always looks so good. She never over dresses and keeps it simple – maybe just a little diamond at night and that’s it.”

