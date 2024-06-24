Former France head coach Raymond Domenech denies being a fan of Joseph Goebbels

The former France head coach Raymond Domenech has denied on his social media that he is a fan of Joseph Goebbels after he was strongly criticised for quoting the Nazi propagandist earlier this evening.

Domenech tweeted out “We attribute to Joseph Goebbels this sentence which runs through history ‘a lie told once remains a lie, but told thousands of times it becomes the truth’ I like to remember it.”

The former France manager less than an hour later issued a clarification. “To clarify for those who are beginning to imagine that I might be a Goebells [sic] fan it is his sentence that counts and that it echoes what is currently happening in our country.”

The manager is likely referring to the ongoing elections in France that have deeply divided the nation and have seen multiple members of the France national football team come out and call on the nation to vote in the upcoming rounds.

This is not the first time someone in football has come under fire for quoting one of the key architects for the genocidal regime. Atlas FC in Mexico were previously disciplined for a social media post (that was subsequently deleted) where they also quoted Goebbels after an offside call went against them during a 1-0 victory over New York City FC.

Atlas released an apology, however, they were fined by the Leagues Cup disciplinary body for their tweet.

GFFN | Nick Hartland