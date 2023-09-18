Former four-star QB Jacob Conover could start for Arizona State vs USC

As of Sunday night it was unknown whom Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham will have available to play against USC on Saturday night. For many, it might not matter in a game where USC will be a heavy favorite.

However, it certainly matters to the players who would love the opportunity to play against Caleb Williams and the rest of the Trojans. Jacob Conover, Drew Pyne and Trenton Bourguet are the three quarterbacks who played for Arizona State this past Saturday night. They all struggled. They combined for 17-37 passing, generating 188 yards, five interceptions and two fumbles, leading an offense that was shut out at home for the first time since 1988. ASU lost 29-0 to the Fresno State Bulldogs.

Just for a recap: Arizona State had three quarterbacks go down last week. Season starter and four-star true freshman Jaden Rashada is out four to six weeks with an unspecified injury.Notre Dame transfer Drew Pyne has an injured foot and his availability will be determined.Last year’s sometime-starter, Trenton Bourguet, who has dealt with issues pertaining to his right foot for most of his career, injured his left foot against Fresno State. His availability is also up in the air for USC; he left in a walking boot Saturday.

BYU transfer and fourth-string QB Jacob Conover could be the guy. Fifth stringer Hunter Herrera, a walk-on from Redlands, Calif., could be an emergency backup quarterback if things get worse. ASU is hoping Conover can come through for the Sun Devils and make the change less painful.

Conover was a consensus four-star prospect in all major recruiting services and an ESPN top 300 recruit.

The BYU transfer attended Chandler High School and led the school to three consecutive state 6A titles, becoming the first-ever Arizona prep quarterback to do so in the state’s top conference. He threw for more than 10,000 yards in high school with 102 touchdowns.

The latest on ASU’s QB injuries, which indicate a very strong chance that fourth-string Jacob Conover could start against USC. https://t.co/FCMqZEy8jc — Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) September 17, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire