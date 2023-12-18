Former four-star prospect Anquin Barnes transfers to Colorado after three seasons at Alabama

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders pulled in quite the transfer portal haul on Sunday.

Four total players committed to the Buffs: wide receiver Cordale Russell (TCU), defensive end Quency Wiggins (LSU), quarterback Walter Taylor (Vanderbilt) and defensive lineman Anquin Barnes (Alabama). Considering how much help the Buffs’ D-line needs between the tackles, Barnes might be the most important player of the bunch.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound Alabama native was a four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class but hasn’t seen much action during his three years in Tuscaloosa. This past season, he appeared in only two games and didn’t record any statistics.

Barnes was recruited to Alabama by current Colorado defensive coordinator Charles Kelly, according to 247Sports.

With the addition of Barnes and three others on Sunday, Colorado now has 15 incoming transfers, the most among Big 12 schools.

Nationally, Colorado’s transfer class is still ranked second to Ole Miss, per 247Sports.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire