Former four-star DT in transfer portal hearing from Michigan football

If at first you don’t succeed in a top-flight player’s recruitment, perhaps you’ll get the opportunity to try again.

Such is the case for Michigan football with Tywone Malone, the former four-star defensive tackle from Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic. The Wolverines were in early on Malone, with Chris Partridge taking charge of his recruitment. However, Partridge departed, taking the Ole Miss co-defensive coordinator position, and that is just where Malone ended up.

Now the maize and blue are getting involved with Malone once again, as he’s entered the NCAA transfer portal. With Partridge, his former coach in Oxford, back in Ann Arbor, it appears that Malone is hearing from him and the Wolverines once again.

Former Ole Miss DL Tywone Malone tells me he has heard from these schools since entering the Transfer Portal👀 The 6’4 300 DL was ranked as a Top 90 Player in the ‘21 Class. Will have 3 years of eligibility remaining. Plays baseball as wellhttps://t.co/qf54tBjjkR pic.twitter.com/yQrF9FgfHm — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 4, 2023

But Malone is also hearing from Miami, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, and USC. Of course, the Wolverines have a feather in their cap given Partridge won him over once, he could do it again.

Regardless, the former 2021 recruiting class four-star — who was rated the No. 63 player in the country according to the 247Sports Composite — isn’t a must for Michigan football this year. The Wolverines are happy with a four-man rotation in the middle with Kris Jenkins, Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, and Rayshaun Benny. But, should Malone pledge to the Wolverines, that would help solidify the line beyond this year, given that Jenkins will be off to the NFL after this year.

Last season, Malone had 10 tackles and a sack, improving on three tackles and a sack his freshman year. He’ll have two years of eligibility at his next school of choice.

