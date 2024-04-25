Former four-star CB Jasiah Wagoner set to enter the portal

Spring practice is over for the Oklahoma Sooners and they’re one of the teams in college football feeling the roster crunch. Programs and players are making tough decisions about their future.

In the spring portal window, the Oklahoma Sooners lost projected rotational cheetah Justin Harrington. Now, another key defensive back piece in the 2023 recruiting class is heading to the portal.

According to Collin Kennedy of Sooners Illustrated and 247Sports, former four-star prospect Jasiah Wagoner is entering the transfer portal.

Source: Oklahoma cornerback Jasiah Wagoner is entering the transfer portal, @247Sports has learned Played in seven games as a freshmen, including each of the last five regular season contests Former 4️⃣⭐️ recruit out of Washington 👤: https://t.co/soTlxPc9qH pic.twitter.com/JtwyA1jvp6 — Collin Kennedy (@CKennedy247) April 25, 2024

Wagoner played eight games and 76 snaps as a true freshman, according to Pro Football Focus. Wagoner had a terrific summer leading up to the season and was routinely discussed as someone who could push for snaps immediately as the Sooners searched for consistency at cornerback.

He missed the first half of the season due to injury before becoming a consistent part of the rotation in the back half of the year. He totaled three tackles and two pass breakups in 2023.

Oklahoma earned Wagoner’s commitment over Arizona State, Notre Dame, Washington, and Texas.

Wagoner’s departure is probably not the last for Oklahoma as players on the fringe or lower on the depth chart than they’d like to be will seek to enter the transfer portal ahead of the May 1 deadline.

Recent rule changes have clarified that all transfers, graduate or not, must be in the portal by May 1st to seek a new school. Previously, grad transfers were allowed to enter the portal after the deadline, but with the new rules, all players are treated the same when entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Wagoner will have three more years of eligibility remaining.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire