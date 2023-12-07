Former Foudation star Danny Stutsman of Oklahoma declares for NFL

Former Winter Garden Foundation Academy star and Oklahoma All-American linebacker Danny Stutsman has decided to enter the 2024 NFL Draft. It is unclear if Stutsman intends to play in Oklahoma’s Alamo Bowl against Arizona.

The 6-foot-3, 229-pound Stutsman, a junior who has been starting middle linebacker at Oklahoma since his sophomore season, is projected to be a third- or fourth-round NFL Draft pick. At Oklahoma, he racked up, 261 tackles and seven sacks, as well as three interceptions and a fumble recovery.

This season he had 99 tackles, which ranks No. 24 in the country, and he also had 14 tackles for loss and three sacks. He was named All-American and All-Big 12 for the second straight season.

Stutsman has a keen eye for following the football and is one of the best assignment linebackers in the country, whether it be as a spy on the quarterback, or tracking running backs out of the backfield. He does it all.

He did everything at Foundation Academy, playing running back, wide receiver and tight end, to go along with his linebacker duties. Foundation was 9-3 his senior year and he had had 110 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and three sacks. On offense, he caught 44 passes for 891 yards and 12 touchdowns and added two more touchdowns on the ground, carrying 30 times for 202 yards.

Brad Lord coached Stutsman at Foundation from his 8th-grade year to graduation and he said:

“I will never forget the first time I saw Danny Stutsmsn play football. I was watching my son Brady play for the Windermere Bobcats. Danny was playing quarterback and I turned to my wife Amy and said, ‘That kid is going to be special,’ ” Lord said. “Watching Danny grow as a leader at Foundation Academy was a privilege. He is a player who is high motor, high intelligence and always gives 100 percent.”

Lord has been projecting Stutsman as an NFL talent for quite a long time.

“I knew it when he was in ninth grade. He just had that extra gear. He’s got an NFL gear,” Lord said last December. “If he stays healthy and keeps going like this I’m sure he’ll be playing a lot of linebacker in the NFL.”

Chris Hays covers high school and college football and college football recruiting. You can find him on X (formerly Twitter) @OS_ChrisHays or on Instagram @OS_ChrisHays. Email him at chays@orlandosentinel.com.

