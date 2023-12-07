Former Forest Hills standout Poldiak to play in Alabama state championship game

Dec. 7—A year ago, Jake Poldiak probably couldn't have imagined he'd be a starting quarterback in a state championship game played at the University of Alabama's legendary Bryant-Denny Stadium.

But that's exactly what will happen at noon Thursday in Tuscaloosa.

The former Forest Hills High School multi-sport athlete will be running the offense when undefeated Madison Academy, of Huntsville, Alabama, plays unbeaten Mobile Christian High School in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 3A championship game.

"It's definitely been crazy. I haven't even been down here for a year yet and I'm playing in a state championship game for my high school as a starting QB," said Poldiak, whose family relocated to Huntsville late last year. "Definitely a big turnaround."

A senior, Poldiak has completed 124 of 152 passes for 2,157 yards, 22 touchdowns and only two interceptions, according to statistics on MaxPreps.

In this past week's 48-43 semifinal round victory over Geraldine, he completed 17 of 24 passes for 276 yards — one of five games Poldiak has thrown for more than 200 yards this season with coach Bob Godsey's 14-0 Mustangs. He was named Huntsville athlete of the week after the semifinal performance.

"The competition level is a little higher down here," said Poldiak, who threw for 802 yards to help Forest Hills finish as District 6 Class 2A runner-up in 2021 and played six games for the Rangers in 2022.

"The game moves a lot faster down here," Poldiak said. "You have to make your decision, decisive and quick. The skill level is higher. We have a couple kids on our team going to the next level to play Division I ball. It makes it very fun."

His former football coach, Forest Hills' Justin Myers, has followed Poldiak throughout the recent run.

"Jake's a good kid," Myers said. "I'm glad he's had success in Alabama. I watched some of his highlights. He's throwing the ball really well and he has a nice team around him. I wish him nothing but the best of luck."

Poldiak also plays baseball at Madison Academy. His sister, Jess, is a sophomore who will play her second season of high school softball at the school this spring.

His father, James Poldiak, had been a teacher and coach in the Penn Cambria School District and now teaches in the Huntsville City Schools. James Poldiak also was the offensive coordinator on three Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic state championship teams led by coach Justin Wheeler.

His mother, Jen Poldiak, is on the faculty at Western Governors University, an online college.

"We moved over Christmas break (in 2022-23). James started teaching in January," Jen Poldiak said. "Jess plays softball. Jake played baseball this spring. Both had a blast.

"Football, the group of boys is like brothers," she added. "They're family. Huntsville is a growing area. A lot of people here aren't originally from here.

"People have moved here. The boys have come together. It's a special group. They are really great together."

Jake Poldiak said family connections helped ease the transition. Madison Academy received high recommendations, he said.

"We knew people that moved down here already," Jake Poldiak said.

"When we came down for our tour, we informed them I wanted to play football. I came out to all of the summer workouts, competed and won the starting job."

Poldiak hasn't thrown an interception since he tossed two during Week 3. The Mustangs have outscored opponents by a combined 691-192 entering the state title contest.

"We're all spread, no-huddle, uptempo offense," Jake Poldiak said. "We're looking to score a lot and score fast. I think our highest point total was 74 (a shutout win over Brindlee Mountain on Oct. 20)."

Mobile Christian has had similar success with a 14-0 record and 587-124 scoring advantage over opponents.

"It's going to be amazing, obviously," Jake Poldiak said of playing in Bryant-Denny Stadium with a state title at stake.

"We've got to soak it all in when we get there and have to be ready to play."

Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.