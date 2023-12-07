Former Forest Hills QB Poldiak, Madison Academy finish as Alabama runner-up

Dec. 7—Mobile Christian won a high-scoring Alabama High Schoool Athletic Association Class 3A football championship contest against a Madison Academy team led by former Forest Hills High School quarterback Jake Poldiak on Thursday afternoon at the University of Alabama's Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Mobile Christian prevailed 55-28.

A senior with more than 2,000 passing yards and 24 touchdowns this season, Poldiak completed 20 passes for 342 yards and two touchdowns, but was hindered by three interceptions in the first half as Madison Academy (14-1) lost for the first time this season.

Poldiak was a quarterback on Forest Hills' District 6 Class 2A runner-up team in 2021 and he played in six games during the 2022 season prior to his family's move to Alabama.

The two teams combined for nearly 1,000 yards of offense, including 514 yards by Poldiak's Mustangs and 468 by undefeated Mobile Christian (15-0).

Mobile Christian quarterback Damian Gaston completed 15 of 20 passes for 298 yards and five touchdowns. The Leopards won the program's fourth state championship overall and the first since 1995.