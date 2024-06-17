Former football coach Les Miles sues LSU, says vacated wins keep him from Hall of Fame

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Former LSU football coach Les Miles is suing the university, NCAA and National Football Foundation. The lawsuit claims that 34 wins vacated by LSU between 2012 and 2015 cost Miles the chance to qualify for the College Football Hall of Fame.

Miles is seeking “appropriate remedy for the blot placed on his good name and reputation when Defendants deprived him of his Hall of Fame eligibility without due process,” according to the lawsuit. It was filed on Monday, June 17 in the United States District Court Middle District Court of Louisiana.

In order to be eligible for the College Football Hall of Fame, a coach must have a winning percentage of at least .600, coached a minimum of 10 years and 100 games.

Les Miles coached at LSU for over 11 seasons and won the BCS National Championship in 2007.

The suit argues that a student-athlete’s father receiving inappropriate rewards from a booster independently of the football staff’s knowledge led to the wins being vacated.

Prior to the wins being vacated, Miles’s winning percentage was well over .600. After they were taken away, his record fell below the threshold needed to be considered for the College Football Hall of Fame.

The former LSU head football coach wants to be eligible for the College Football Hall of Fame.

He wants the vacated wins to “be considered wins for purposes of determining Miles’s eligibility for nomination and admission to the College Football Hall of Fame,” according to the lawsuit.

