Former Fond du Lac Dock Spider makes MLB debut with St. Louis Cardinals

(WFRV) – A former player from the Northwoods League made his MLB debut for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Former Fond du Lac Dock Spider Ryan Loutos made his Major League debut for the St. Louis Cardinals over the weekend. Loutos is reportedly the 354th former Northwoods League player to make the Major Leagues.

Loutos played at Washington University in St. Louis and played for the Dock Spiders in 2020 and 2021. ESPN lists Elk Grove Village in Illinois as his hometown.

For the latest on high school sports in northeast Wisconsin:

So far, Loutos has pitched in two games for St. Louis and has yet to give up a run in 1.1 innings. His debut was on June 1 against the Philadelphia Phillies. He also pitched on June 3 against the Houston Astros.

Before getting called up to St. Louis, Loutos appeared in 13 games for Triple-A Memphis and went 1-0 with a 1.72 ERA.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.