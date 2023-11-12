Former Flyers goalie Roman Cechmanek dies at 52 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Roman Cechmanek, a goalie who played three seasons for the Flyers and won the Bobby Clarke Trophy in 2002-03, has died. He was 52 years old.

The cause of his death has not been released or reported.

"The Philadelphia Flyers are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of former goaltender Roman Cechmanek," president of hockey operations Keith Jones said in a statement from the team. "A late-round draft pick, Cechmanek spent three seasons with the team from 2000 through 2003 where he was highly successful and made an instant impact to our club on the ice and in the locker room.

"Beyond his numbers, which were outstanding, he was beloved by fans and teammates for his personality, distinct style and pride in stopping the puck. He led the Flyers to three straight playoff appearances, two 100-point seasons and an Atlantic Division title, while also being a part of a remarkable tandem with Robert Esche to win the NHL’s William M. Jennings Trophy awarded to the goaltenders with the fewest goals scored against during the regular season in 2002-03.

"His passing at too young of an age is heartbreaking to us all. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time."

Cechmanek was from Czechoslovakia and played in his home country until the Flyers drafted him in 2000. He was 29 years old when the Flyers selected him in the sixth round at 171st overall.

In his first season, Cechmanek was named an NHL All-Star and finished as the runner-up for the Vezina Trophy (top goalie). He went 35-15-6 with a 2.01 goals-against average, .921 save percentage and 10 shutouts.

Among Flyers goalies with over 100 games, Cechmanek owns the best goals-against average and save percentage in team history. In 163 career games for the Flyers, Cechmanek finished 92-43-22 with a 1.96 goals-against average, .923 save percentage and 20 shutouts, the second most in franchise history.

In 2002-03, his final year with the club, he won the team MVP award.

Cechmanek played in 2003-04 for the Kings before going back overseas. He also played professionally in Germany and Sweden.

Cechmanek had three children — two sons Roman and Jakub, and a daughter Katerina.