Former Flyers goalie Ray Emery dies at 35

The body of former Flyers goalie Ray Emery was discovered in Hamilton Harbour on Sunday. Emery was 35 years old. By John Boruk

Former Flyers goaltender Ray Emery died Sunday morning. First responders pulled his body out of Hamilton Harbour, where he had been swimming with friends. An investigation into the cause of death is still ongoing.

Emery was 35.

According to local authorities, Emery was checking out a friend's boat docked at Royal Hamilton Yacht Club when the group he was with decided to jump in the water around 6:30 a.m. Emery's body never surfaced and was eventually recovered around 2:50 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Hamilton police say Emery's body was recovered in close proximity to where he was last seen.

Emery was last seen publicly with a handful of his former teammates Saturday night as the goaltender participated in Zac Rinaldo's charity hockey game in Hamilton. Emery can be seen standing during the playing of "O Canada."

Always an honour to sing our anthem, but it's a little extra special when it's in support of an amazing cause like @Food4KidsHamOnt ! Thank you @rinaldozac for having me ☺️🇨🇦🎤 pic.twitter.com/PMsBhR4eIW — Sienna Rose (@SiennaRoseMusic) July 14, 2018

"The Philadelphia Flyers are stunned and extremely saddened to hear of the tragic passing of former Flyers goaltender Ray Emery," president Paul Holmgren said in a statement from the team. "Ray was an outstanding teammate and an extremely gifted goaltender. He had exceptional athleticism, was a fierce competitor and battled in every game he played with the Flyers.

"His performances through the 2009-10 season were a very big part of the team's success in making the playoffs and reaching the Stanley Cup Final. Ray's talent, work ethic and determination helped him enjoy a successful 11-year NHL career. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time."

Several of Emery's former teammates over the years offered their condolences via Twitter after learning of the tragedy.

So sad to hear the tragic news about Ray Emery- was a great teammate and person #rip — James van Riemsdyk (@JVReemer21) July 15, 2018

At a loss for words. An incredible teammate and stall mate. Rip razor — Scott Laughton (@Laughts21) July 15, 2018

So sad to hear the news of Ray Emery. You will be missed bro! #RIPRazor — Scott Hartnell (@Hartsy43) July 15, 2018

RIP Razor! You will be missed bro. pic.twitter.com/2K6KyDkUtw — RILEY COTE (@rileecoyote) July 15, 2018

Ray was a great teammate and an even better friend. Rest in peace Razor. I'll miss you man. pic.twitter.com/NNHNc1Swyd — Claude Giroux (@28CGiroux) July 15, 2018

Former Flyer Daniel Carcillo shared the he was crushed by the news (NSFW).

Jakub Voracek also shared his condolences (NSFW).

Emery joined the Flyers in June 2009 on a one-year contract, shutting out the Carolina Hurricanes 2-0 in his Flyers debut. The goaltender's first stint in Philadelphia was cut short when he suffered a muscle tear in his abdomen in December missing the remainder of the season. Emery was later diagnosed with avascular necrosis - a degenerative condition to the bone tissue in his hip.

After undergoing successful surgery, Emery eventually joined the Ducks before winning a Stanley Cup with the Blackhawks in 2013. Impressively, Emery finished the regular season with a 17-1-0 record. He re-signed with the Flyers that summer as a backup to Steve Mason.

Emery's most infamous moment in Philadelphia came during an ugly 7-0 loss to the Washington Capitals on November 1, 2013, as the Flyers netminder pummeled Caps goalie Braden Holtby during a line brawl in the early stages of the third period.

Emery faced criminal charges over a handful of off-the-ice incidents and altercations. Most recently, he was arrested for assault with a weapon in 2017 against former fiancé Keshia Chanté.

Emery played a total of 287 NHL games, 88 with the Flyers.