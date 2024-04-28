Former Florida OF Wyatt Langford hits first MLB home run

A day after Florida baseball legend Pete Alonso hit his 200th career home run, the most recent Gator to make it to the big leagues — outfielder Wyatt Langford — hit the first of his career.

Langford didn’t round the bases leisurely after seeing the ball clear the fence like most rookies do to take in their first big-league bomb. No, he was at a full sprint for the entirety of his first home run as it was an inside-the-parker.

The ball hit about halfway up the wall in right-center before ricocheting past the right fielder. Langford’s most underrated tool is his speed, and he turned on the jets to round the bags and give the Rangers a 4-0 lead.

An inside-the-parker for Wyatt Langford's 1st career homer! pic.twitter.com/NTweYIf3Fi — MLB (@MLB) April 28, 2024

Langford might be the best player out of Gainesville since Alonso and his first homer being an inside-the-parker could be a popular trivia answer in a few decades if he has the career everyone expects him to.

Wyatt Langford is just the 4th player in Rangers history (beg. 1972) to hit an inside-the-park home run for his 1st career Major League home run: Wyatt Langford, 4/28/24 vs. CIN

Josh Smith, 7/11/22 vs. OAK

Craig Gentry, 9/23/11 vs. SEA

Marc Sagmoen, 4/17/97 at KC — Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) April 28, 2024

It’s been an up-and-down season so far for Langford, but he’s doing fine for a 22-year-old rookie playing in the toughest league in the world. Through 27 games (101 at-bats), he is slashing .248/.325/.327 with 11 runs batted in. He’s splitting time between designated hitter and left field at a 2-to-1 ratio.

