Former Florida OF Wyatt Langford hits first MLB home run

David Rosenberg
·2 min read

A day after Florida baseball legend Pete Alonso hit his 200th career home run, the most recent Gator to make it to the big leagues — outfielder Wyatt Langford — hit the first of his career.

Langford didn’t round the bases leisurely after seeing the ball clear the fence like most rookies do to take in their first big-league bomb. No, he was at a full sprint for the entirety of his first home run as it was an inside-the-parker.

The ball hit about halfway up the wall in right-center before ricocheting past the right fielder. Langford’s most underrated tool is his speed, and he turned on the jets to round the bags and give the Rangers a 4-0 lead.

Langford might be the best player out of Gainesville since Alonso and his first homer being an inside-the-parker could be a popular trivia answer in a few decades if he has the career everyone expects him to.

It’s been an up-and-down season so far for Langford, but he’s doing fine for a 22-year-old rookie playing in the toughest league in the world. Through 27 games (101 at-bats), he is slashing .248/.325/.327 with 11 runs batted in. He’s splitting time between designated hitter and left field at a 2-to-1 ratio.

