Former Florida WR announces transfer to Big 12 program

Former Florida wide receiver Caleb Douglas will play for the Texas Tech Red Raiders in 2024, according to an announcement he posted on social media Wednesday afternoon.

Douglas hinted at his departure from Gainesville on Nov. 28, three days after the regular season finale against Florida State. A day later, reports of impending transfer surfaced, and Douglas made things official when he was allowed to enter the portal on Dec. 4.

A member of Billy Napier’s transition (and first) recruiting class at Florida, Douglas became a regular contributor for the Gators as a true freshman in 2022. He started two of the eight games he appeared in, reeling in 10 catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns.

Through five games as a sophomore, Douglas added 11 more catches for 133 yards and a touchdown as Florida’s No. 2 receiver. A season-ending injury, suffered during the Kentucky game, put him one game past the threshold for redshirting. He’ll leave Gainesville with two years of eligibility remaining.

Florida still has Marcus Burke, Kahleil Jackson, Andy Jean, Aidan Mizell and Eugene Wilson III remaining in the position room and expects to add three players during the early signing period, which starts in one week.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire