Former Florida wide receiver Trevon Grimes placed on Eagles injured reserve

Many Florida fans were shocked when former Gators wide receiver Trevon Grimes went undrafted in the NFL draft. The Philadelphia Eagles then signed the Florida wideout as an undrafted free agent where he linked up with his old offensive coordinator Brian Johnson.

Philadelphia hired Johnson as its new quarterbacks coach who understood how talented Grimes was. However, Grimes’ dream to play in the NFL has suffered another setback.

He sustained a knee injury. The Eagles waived Grimes Thursday and after going unclaimed Philadelphia placed him on injured reserve.

Mike Kaye for NJ Advance Media reported that his injury does not seem to be serious.

Grimes won’t count against the Eagles 90-man roster, and he’ll be a player to watch on their practice squad when he becomes fully healthy.

Entering college out of high school, the St. Thomas Aquinas product signed to play football at Ohio State. He then transferred back to his home state to UF in 2018.

He played three seasons with the Gators and recorded 97 catches for 1,444 yards and 14 touchdowns. His senior year Grimes shined despite being the clear third star in the passing game behind tight end Kyle Pitts and Kadarius Toney.

