Former Florida track and field star to participate in football Pro Day

NFL scouts, coaches, and executives will be in Gainesville on March 30 to witness first-hand what former Florida football players have to offer. In addition, one former Florida athlete will also be in attendance.

Dedrick Vanover, a former member of the Florida Gators track team in 2021 and 2022, will be the only athlete not part of the Gators football team to participate in Pro Day activities. Despite finding success on the track, Vanover is no stranger to playing football. Before stepping foot on campus in Gainesville, Vanover was an all-SIAC defensive back for Moorhouse College in Atlanta. In 2019, he recorded a team-high four interceptions and nine pass breakups, and was third on the team in total tackles with 31.

As a track star for the Orange and Blue, Vanover played a vital role in the Gators’ 2022 national outdoor track national championship, serving in the leadoff position in Florida’s 4×100-meter relay. That team’s 38.52 time won them the title, but it was their 38.47 time earlier in the season that ranks as the fourth-fastest time in Florida track history. He also was the co-SEC champion in the outdoor, individual 100-meter sprint.

The 2022 all-SEC Outdoor and Indoor First Team athlete will join Florida football players Anthony Richardson, O'Cyrus Torrence, Amari Burney, Brenton Cox, Ventrell Miller, Gervon Dexter, Trey Dean III, Rashad Torrence, Richard Gouraige, Justin Shorter and Jordan Pouncey.

Florida’s Pro Day will take place on Thursday, March 30, and will be broadcast at 10 a.m. EDT on the SEC Network and NFL+.

More Football!

Florida's assistant running backs coach take job downstate with Hurricanes Florida football's cornerbacks coach signs contract extension, gets promotion Here's when Florida football's NFL Pro Day is scheduled Here's where 3 former Gators go in Touchdown Wire's latest NFL mock draft Gators get 247Sports crystal ball prediction for 4-star running back

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire