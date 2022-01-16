Former Florida tight end commits to UCF via transfer portal

After using his extra year of eligibility to enter the transfer portal, former Florida tight end Kemore Gamble has found a new home.

Gamble will be playing his final year of college football with the UCF Knights. He visited UCF over the weekend and met coach Gus Malzahn before making the commitment. Although 2021 was Gamble’s redshirt senior year, players were granted an extra year of eligibility from the NCAA in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

UCF needed depth at tight end after losing players to graduation and the portal. Adding a five-year veteran from the Southeastern Conference is one of the best ways for a Group of Five team to fill positions of need. Gamble is also coming off his best year with 31 receptions, 414 receiving yards and a team-high four receiving touchdowns.

Yes I’m Committed to @UCF_Football if you didn’t get the picture 😈 — |HUMBLE| 🙏🏾 (@kemoregamble15) January 16, 2022

Florida isn’t in a bad way following this transfer. The Gators expected to lose Gamble to the draft, and former tight ends coach Tim Brewster left behind plenty of talented tight ends for Billy Napier to work with. Rising senior Keon Zipperer is the expected starter going into next season, and Jonathan Odom, Nick Elksnis and Gage Wilcox are behind him.

Gamble played in 49 games with Florida and leaves Gainesville with 48 receptions, 632 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He is the fifth player to leave Florida through the transfer portal since the season ended and the seventh player to transfer to UCF in that time.

