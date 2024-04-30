Former Florida State wide receiver transferring to Gamecocks, report says

The South Carolina football team and coach Shane Beamer have bolstered their wide receiver room through the transfer portal once again.

For the first time since the spring transfer window opened 15 days ago, the Gamecocks have earned a commitment. On Tuesday, Florida State transfer wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs told Gamecock Central that he’s pledged his services to South Carolina.

Jacobs, a former four-star recruit, redshirted last year at FSU and had 60 receiving yards and a touchdown. He will have four years of eligibility remaining at USC starting with the 2024 season this fall.