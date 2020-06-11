Former Florida State TE Naseir Upshur recovering after shooting in Philadelphia

Former Florida State tight end Naseir Upshur is recovering after being shot in Philadelphia earlier this week. (Photo by Logan Stanford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former Florida State tight end Naseir Upshur is recovering after being shot in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

According to NBC 10, three gunmen “hopped out of a car and shot at” Upshur around 8:15 p.m. in North Philadelphia. Surveillance footage shows the men stopping the car and firing at Upshur as he crossed the street. Upshur was shown running from the men but was hit once in the shoulder, per NBC 10. The men quickly got back into the car and sped away.

A former college football player is recovering after three gunmen hopped out of a car and shot at him in North Philadelphia Tuesday night: https://t.co/N5hzEFLjlj pic.twitter.com/aOaZh1WW4V — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) June 10, 2020

Upshur was taken to Temple University Hospital and listed in critical but stable condition as of Wednesday evening. No arrests have been made in the case.

Many of Upshur’s former teammates expressed concern about him on social media. He responded to one on Thursday morning, saying he was “good.” He also tweeted that his “story will be legendary” on Wednesday night.

My story will be legendary — PG (@NaseirUpshur) June 11, 2020

Upshur, a Philadelphia native, signed with Florida State as a four-star, top 100 recruit in the 2016 class. Upshur would play in 26 games in three seasons for the Seminoles, recording four catches for 53 yards.

Upshur ended up leaving FSU in January 2019. Earlier this year, he landed at West Chester, a Division II program in suburban Philadelphia, as a graduate transfer.

West Chester University thank you for a second chance! 💜😈 — PG (@NaseirUpshur) January 27, 2020

