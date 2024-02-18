Former Florida star Pete Alonso announces 2024 charity initiative

Former Florida Gator and current New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso has announced a charity initiative ahead of the 2024 MLB season.

On Saturday, he announced the Alonso Foundation would donate $1,000 to animal rescues for each home run he hits this season. The money will go toward the transport of animals, beds, toys and more to help them get out of kill shelters.

“Hopefully there’s a lot of homers and we get to save a lot of animals.”

Donations can be made at alonsofoundation.org.

Alonso has been one of the premiere power hitters in baseball since arriving to MLB in 2019. He’s never hit fewer than 37 home runs in a full season (16 during the COVID-shortened 2020 season). He should push for 40-plus longballs again in 2024.

Pete Alonso is going to donate $1,000 to animal shelters for every home run he hits during the 2024 season "Hopefully there's a lot of homers and we get to save a lot of animals." pic.twitter.com/h3JMxeeUfs — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) February 17, 2024

This isn’t the first time Alonso has used his power for good. He’s used prize money from the Home Run Derby to donate to Wounded Warriors, which is what prompted him and his wife, Hayley, to organize their foundation.

Alonso also donated $50,000 to Tunnels to Towers, a charity that helps families of New York first responders who died on the job.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire