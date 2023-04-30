Former Florida safety Rashad Torrence II signed as UDFA by Rams

The Los Angeles Rams wasted little time reaching out and signing former Florida safety Rashad Torrence II following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL draft.

Torrence made 25 starts over the final two seasons of his Florida career and leaves Gainesville with 196 total tackles (111 solo), six pass deflections and three interceptions. He’s likely to play as a free safety in the NFL and put up decent coverage numbers throughout 2022, according to Pro Football Focus.

A member of the high school class of 2020, Torrence spent just three years at Florida and declared as an underclassman. Although his 40-yard dash time isn’t as high as many scouts would like, he’s a young, moldable piece that the Rams could use as depth in the secondary until he matures.

Torrence is the third Gator to sign as an undrafted free agent following Richard Gouraige to the Bills and Trey Dean III to the Jets. Six former Florida football players heard their names called during the draft.

Indianapolis Colts selected quarterback Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick. Defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr. (Chicago) and Torrence came off the board in the second round. Linebackers Ventrell Miller (Jacksonville) and Amari Burney (Las Vegas) went in the fourth and sixth rounds, respectively.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire