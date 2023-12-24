Former Florida RB Trevor Etienne transferring to UGA

The Florida Gators have lost one of its best offensive weapons to its most bitter in-conference rival.

Former UF running back Trevor Etienne announced his commitment to the University of Georgia on Christmas Eve through On3 Sports’ Hayes Fawcett. Rumors of Etienne picking Florida’s most-hated SEC rival began almost immediately after he hit the portal, but there was some hope that the Gators would be able to convince him to stay.

Losing Etienne is a massive blow to Florida’s offense. Through two seasons in Gainesville, he racked up 1,472 yards and 14 touchdowns on 249 carries. He led the team in yards per carry and yards per game last season as well.

BREAKING: Former Florida RB Trevor Etienne has Committed to Georgia, he tells @on3sports The 5’9 205 RB was Florida’s Team Leader in TDs, yards per carry, & yards per game in 2023 Is ranked as the No. 8 Player in the Transfer Portal (No. 1 RB) 👀https://t.co/e1xhbfMONs pic.twitter.com/4zVHVaLs1l — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 24, 2023

Florida head coach Billy Napier praised Etienne when speaking to the media on Wednesday.

“I think Trevor’s been great for the Gators,” Napier said. “I’ve got nothing but respect for Trevor. His attitude, his practice habits, his contribution to the team, nothing but respect. We wish him well going forward.”

As much as Napier is trying to avoid burning a bridge, emotions are going to play a factor on Nov. 2 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville. Florida has one of the toughest schedules in the country, but the Gators will be ready for the big game.

Florida senior defensive lineman Cam Jackson made that clear.

🤝🏾 we gone meet up soon https://t.co/jhMFcZWkPv — Cam Jackson (@CamJackson72) December 24, 2023

Only time will tell if Etienne made the right choice.

