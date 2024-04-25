Former Florida quarterback signee transfers to Georgia

Instead of calling plays for quarterback Jaden Rashada in 2025, Florida head coach Billy Napier will attempt to slow down the one-time Gators signee who is now headed to the University of Georgia via the transfer portal, according to 247Sports’ Jordan D. Hill.

Rashada’s commitment on Thursday hardly comes as a surprise. Experts immediately linked him to the Bulldogs when the former blue-chip recruit hit the portal. He’ll sit for a year behind Carson Beck as he prepares to take over the starting role in 2025.

Of course, Florida will likely start DJ Lagway next season, setting up an elite matchup at the quarterback position. Florida could have had both, though, had it not been for some empty promises made by the now-defunct Gator Collective.

Rashada’s recruiting saga will go down as one of the earliest disasters of the name, image and likeness era of college football. Once committed to Miami, he flipped to Florida and was the last player to sign during the early signing period. Florida ended up releasing him from that letter of intent after the NIL deal fell through, and now he’s a Bulldog.

