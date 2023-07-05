Former Florida quarterback reaches plea deal on felony charges

Jalen Kitna, a former quarterback commit to the University of Florida’s football team, will be charged with two counts of breach of peace stemming from his arrest for child pornography in late November 2022, according to the Orlando Sentinel. The plea deal reduces his charges from five felony child pornography counts to just two second-degree misdemeanor crimes.

Eighth Judicial Circuit Judge Susan Miller-Jones gave Kitna six months of probation for each count without issuing fines or requiring the 20-year-old to register as a sex offender.

The erstwhile member of the Gators 2021 recruiting class is the son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, who played 14 seasons in the National Football League split between the Seattle Seahawks, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys, respectively, from 1997 to 2011.

Following the decision made at the Alachua County courthouse in Gainesville, Florida, Kitna offered the following statement.

“I want to start off by apologizing to my family, my friends and those that care about me. Their support through this whole ordeal has meant a lot to me. The hardest thing about this whole process has been seeing how it’s affected them.

“The valuable lessons that I’ve learned through this whole deal have been very helpful. I’m looking forward to applying those things and moving forward.”

Kitna completed online classes focused on advertising during the spring semester at UF but the university has since banned him from campus until November 2025.

