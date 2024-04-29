Former Florida OL signs UDFA with Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs

Former Florida offensive lineman Griffin McDowell signed a free-agent deal with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday after going undrafted.

McDowell spent five years in Gainesville, bouncing from the offensive line reserves to special teams over 40 games. He transferred to Chattanooga for his final year of eligibility — a redshirt year in 2018 and the 2020 COVID year gave him six seasons of college ball.

At Chattanooga, McDowell started all 13 games for the Mocs at left tackle. He returned to Florida to participate in the team’s pro day and put up some insane numbers. McDowell hit 31 reps on the bench and ran a 4.88 40-yard dash.

He should move to guard in the NFL, but McDowell is proof that sticking with things can get you to the league.

“I did have a very weird career,” McDowell said after Florida’s pro day. “I just persevered. A lot of people would have given up. I played three different positions here. I was at 315, I got down to 250, from O-line to D-line to tight end. And then to go to a different school for one year and get my weight back up to 300, I feel I accomplished a lot with that. A very unique career, but I’m blessed I had it.”

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire