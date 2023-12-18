Former Florida OL commits to one of Gators’ 2023 opponents

Another former Florida football player found a new home through the NCAA transfer portal on Saturday when reserve offensive tackle Jordan Herman committed to the Charlotte 49ers, per a post on his personal Twitter account.

The 6-foot-8-inch and 371-pound lineman declared his intent to enter the portal back in mid-November and nearly five weeks later he signed on with a new school.

Herman played in just one game during the 2023 campaign — the home opener against McNeese State, in which the Gators emerged victoriously, 49-7. Incidentally, he did not take the field against his now-new team for the Week 4 matchup in the Swamp.

The redshirt sophomore appeared against Eastern Washington in the 52-17 win as well as a 38-6 blowout against South Carolina in 2022.

“I want to thank Coach Napier and Coach Stapleton for giving a JUCO kid an opportunity of a lifetime and making my dreams come true,” Herman said in a tweet announcing his departure. “After talking with my family and the people closest to me, I will be entering my name in the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility remaining.”

Pro Football Focus grades Herman decently as a pass blocker, but his small sample size (28 total snap counts) makes it difficult to take beyond a grain of salt.

Herman will have two more years of eligibility remaining to use with the 49ers.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire