This former Florida linebacker transfers to Jackson State

Former Florida linebacker James Houston IV announced Friday that he will transfer to Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sander s. He entered the NCAA transfer portal in January following the Gators’ loss to Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl.

He played nine games in 2020 and posted 37 tackles, including 3.5 for a loss, a sack and a forced fumble. Houston tallied 100 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in four seasons with the orange and blue.

But his playing time was set to fade in 2021 with linebackers Ventrell Miller, Amari Burney and Mohamoud Diabate likely to take most of the snaps at his position. The duo seemed to get more run in the Gators defense in the latter half of the season. Houston started three games while Diabate made six and Burney recorded four.

This Time We Got The Pen 🖋 Jeremiah 29:11~ I know the plans I have for you, declares the LORD, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."@DeionSanders @GoJSUTigersFB pic.twitter.com/i45qd046ca — JTH⁴✨🐐 (@Jthouston_4) July 2, 2021

His transfer is also good news for some younger players in Florida’s linebacker room like Ty’Ron Hopper, Chief Borders, Jeremiah Williams and Diwun Black.