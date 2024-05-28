Former Florida LB finds new home through transfer portal

After four years in Houston and one with Florida, linebacker Mannie Nunnery Jr. is transferring to Texas State for his final season of collegiate eligibility, according to Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.

A starter at times last season for Florida, Nunnery battled with the decision to leave Gainesville. He initially announced his entry into the transfer portal on Jan. 11 but he pulled his name from the pool just over a week later. He spent the spring getting significant reps with the first team, but many of Florida’s linebackers were recovering from injury.

Facing a slide back down the depth chart, Nunnery finally pulled the trigger on transferring as the spring portal opened. He leaves Florida with 28 total tackles (11 solo), including 1.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks. Nunnery also had one pass deflection in the Orange and Blue.

Ex-Florida and Houston linebacker Mannie Nunnery is transferring to Texas State and is already now on campus, a source tells @247Sports. Noteworthy get for GJ Kinne and Texas State. Nunnery had 28 tackles for Florida last year and 46 for Houston in 2022. He’d garnered interest… pic.twitter.com/SP6SpAYYKZ — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) May 28, 2024

As mentioned above, Florida has plenty of linebackers to rely on even without Nunnery on the roster. Shemar James and Derek Wingo should be the main two inside linebackers, but freshman Myles Graham should earn snaps as well.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire